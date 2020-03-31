Mystery diner leaves $10,000 tip at Florida restaurant

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) -- The owner of a Florida restaurant is trying to figure out who left the very generous $10,000 tip just before the state's restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The man's generosity meant 20 staffers at the Pavillion restaurant in Naples each got an extra $500 just before they were laid off.

Owner Ross Edlund says the man who handed the stack of cash to a manager is a regular customer.

They know the table he prefers on the patio where he frequently dines.

But they want to know his name to thank him.