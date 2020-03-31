River Flood Warning from TUE 10:39 AM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Vermillion River Near Wakonda.

* until Thursday evening.

* At 07 AM Tuesday the stage was estimated at 13.90 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 14.00 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 11 AM Tuesday and crest near

14.3 feet later today. The river will fall below flood stage

by Wednesday April 01.

* At stages near 14.0 feet…Minor flooding of low lying areas begins

in non-leveed areas and some agricultural land will flood if the

levees fail.

&&