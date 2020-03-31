River Flood Warning from TUE 10:39 AM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from TUE 10:39 AM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Vermillion River Near Wakonda.
* until Thursday evening.
* At 07 AM Tuesday the stage was estimated at 13.90 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 14.00 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 11 AM Tuesday and crest near
14.3 feet later today. The river will fall below flood stage
by Wednesday April 01.
* At stages near 14.0 feet…Minor flooding of low lying areas begins
in non-leveed areas and some agricultural land will flood if the
levees fail.
