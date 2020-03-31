River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River near Milford.
* until Sunday afternoon.
* At 09 AM Tuesday the stage was 12.85 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
Saturday April 04.
* At stages near 12.0 feet…Minor flooding of low lying agricultural
lands begins.
&&