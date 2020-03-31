River Flood Warning until FRI 4:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until FRI 4:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.
* until late Thursday night.
* At 09 AM Tuesday the stage was 22.81 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
Thursday April 02.
* At stages near 24.0 feet…Some farm houses on the South Dakota
side of the river are isolated by high water.
