River Flood Warning until FRI 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.

* until late Thursday night.

* At 09 AM Tuesday the stage was 22.81 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

Thursday April 02.

* At stages near 24.0 feet…Some farm houses on the South Dakota

side of the river are isolated by high water.

&&