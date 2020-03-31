State: 3rd COVID-19 death confirmed in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Public health officials say Nebraska's third COVID-19 death was that of a man in his 90s. He was from southwest Nebraska's Lincoln County.

The officials say the man had underlying health conditions and had tested positive along with a woman in her 80s. She's been hospitalized.

The first two COVID-19 fatalities were an Omaha man in his 50s and a Hall County woman in her 60s.

State health officials said in a news release Monday night that the state's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 155. More than 2,700 people have tested negative.

