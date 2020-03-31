Tyson Foods to provide approximately $60 million in ‘thank you’ bonuses for frontline workers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KTIV) -- Tyson Foods, has announced it will pay approximately $60 million in “thank you” bonuses to 116,000 frontline workers and Tyson truckers in the U.S. who've been working to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyson says eligible team members a $500 bonus, payable during the first week of July. The bonuses are in addition to other company-announced efforts to support workers, plant communities and livestock producers during these difficult times.

The company says they have also restricted visitor access to facilities and relaxed its attendance policy to allow employees to stay home when sick or to meet childcare needs.

The company says it has also implemented the use of thermometers to check the temperature of team members before they enter company facilities and expects delivery of infrared temperature scanners following a successful trial.

In addition, the company is offering protective face coverings for production workers who request them and is working with the CDC on additional guidance on the use of personal protective equipment.

Tyson Foods, which has mandatory health care coverage, says it is waiving the five consecutive day waiting period for short term disability benefits, so workers can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19. In addition, it is: