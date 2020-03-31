USD’s Herbster approves of NCAA’s extra eligibility ruling

VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA (KTIV) -- Many college athletes across the country had their seasons cut short and even canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response the NCAA voted to grant an additional year of eligibilty to spring sport seniors, if they choose to return to school.

University of South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster supports the decision.

"For those that lost their last year, putting out that opportunity for them was the right thing to do," said USD Athletic Director David Herbster. "Our next challenge is going to be how do we make that work both financially and within all the different sport rosters for those that want to take advantage of it."

Now the next step for Universities is going to be figuring out which seniors want to come back.

"Some have already been accepted to graduate schools somewhere else, some have already have jobs, some that honestly just want to get on with there life, and we're going to have some that want to come back."

Schools are allowed extra scholarships to account for seniors that want to come back. But this could have a big impact on institutions finacially especially with a significant reduction in NCAA revenue sharing because of all of the canceled tournaments.

"It's challenging all over the place and some schools more than others or to what degree," said Herbster. "You even have your power five programs who are really really trying figure out how they can absorb these things as well or can they or what does it look like."

At USD, spring sports include track and field, softball, tennis, and golf.