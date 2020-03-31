Walmart and Sam’s Club to check workers every day for coronavirus symptoms

(CNN) -- Walmart and Sam's Club have announced they are going to start screening employees for symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In an attempt to stop the spread of the virus the retailers said Tuesday they will begin to take workers' temperatures to check for a fever.

That's expected to start within the next three weeks after facilities receive thermometers.

Employees will also be asked questions to help assess the status of their health.

The presidents and CEO's of Walmart and Sam's Club stated Tuesday:

"Any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees will be asked to go home and seek medical treatment. They will be paid for reporting to work, but they won't be able to return until they are fever-free for at least three days."

The retailers also say they will now provide masks and gloves to employees who ask, as long a supplies are available.