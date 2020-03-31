President Trump and Coronavirus Task Force give update on COVID-19

WASHINGTON (NBC News) -- President Trump and the coronavirus task force give an update on the response effort from the White House.

The news conference comes as more than 3,500 Americans have now died of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Thirty states have issued stay-at-home orders affecting 250 million people, and temporary hospitals are being set up to handle the overflow of patients in New York, Seattle, Louisiana and other hard hit areas.

Health officials stress rapid testing is critical to get ahead of a disease that's moving too quickly across the nation and the world.