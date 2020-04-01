Big weather changes start moving in Thursday with freezing rain and snow possible by Thursday night

**Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon County in Iowa, Lincoln, Clay, and Yankton Counties in South Dakota, and Holt County in Nebraska from 7 pm Thursday until 10 am Friday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our first day of April was gorgeous with highs topping out in the 70s.

Changes start moving in tonight though with thickening clouds and a chance of some drizzle and showers developing.

Rain will then become likely during the day on Thursday and highs cool down as we top out in the low 50s in the morning with falling afternoon temperatures.

As colder air continues to move in, some of that rain could start to mix with snow starting in western Siouxland late in the day on Thursday.

That rain and snow mix will then move across the KTIV viewing area Thursday night with chances continuing into early Friday morning.

Some freezing rain is also going to be a threat and that’s the reason for a Winter Weather Advisory for northwestern Siouxland from 7 pm Thursday until 10 am Friday.

That system will be moving east during the day on Friday but it will be a chilly one with highs only in the upper 30s.

The weekend is looking drier as we’ll start to warm things back up with highs on Saturday getting close to 50 with highs on Sunday near 60.

A few light showers could form again on Sunday night with more showers possible on Monday as well with highs getting warmer into the mid and upper 60s.

Tuesday is looking partly cloudy and mild with highs bouncing way up into the low 70s.