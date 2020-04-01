City of Sioux City urges community to fill out the 2020 census

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It happens only once every 10 years, we are talking about the Census.

April 1st is Census Day. The U.S. Constitution mandates that every person living in the U.S. on April 1 be counted in the Census.

The census is the counting of every person living in the United States, and it's data is used to determine the distribution of about 1.5 trillion dollars in federal funding each year.

Most of you have already received instructions in the mail on how you can complete it online.

For each person not counted, their community loses about 44-hundred dollars.

Funds go to schools, road repairs, emergency services, healthcare.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic people are encouraged to use their home computer, smartphone or regular telephone.

"Its a completely confidential process that truly impacts your community. If you want to make a big difference in your community, and you want to do so in 10 minutes take the time today to fill out the census," said Alex Watters, Sioux City City Council.

