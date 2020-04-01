Contacts or glasses? What experts recommend when it comes to safety during the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- We've heard a lot about how you can help protect yourself and slow down the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

That includes not touching your face. But, it's something those who wear contacts do a lot.

Optometrists stress it is still safe to wear those contacts, but there are some ways to make sure you're being extra safe.

"The danger isn't any more than any other time separate from the pandemic," said Vision Care Clinic Optometrist Dr. Keith Schrunk.

Experts say guarding your eyes, as well as your hands and mouth can slow the spread of coronavirus.

"There is a very small risk of contractibility if you have unclean hands or contaminated hands and put your contacts in, there is a very rare and small transmission," said Schrunk.

Dr. Schrunk said while there is a lot of concern about coronavirus, common-sense precautions can reduce your risk of getting infected.

Properly wash your hands often, follow good contact lens hygiene, and avoid touching or rubbing your nose, mouth, and especially your eyes.

Another important message: don't sleep in your contacts.

"If there is a contaminant on the contact, sleeping in them when your eye is closed, that's like an incubation of it," Schrunk said.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology also said substituting glasses for lenses can add an extra level of protection, decrease irritation, and force you to think before rubbing your eyes.

"We don't know the availability of those contacts as this COVID pandemic kicks up," said Schrunk. "Will there be enough people at the distribution centers to mail them to you? Those are all concerns. So it's just easier to say a blanket statement, wear your glasses more during this time."

Schrunk adds they are seeing emergent cases only. Such as eye infections, or those with very serious conditions.

They're also offering telemedicine as an option during this time.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology also recommends doctors take coronavirus precautions when dealing with patients, as several reports suggest the virus can cause conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye. They say it is considered a rare symptom.

Click here for the latest news and information on the COVID-19 coronavirus.