First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Antelope County, NE

ANTELOPE COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- The North Central District Health Department has been notified of a positive COVID-19 case in Antelope County. The individual and their family are in quarantine.

The NCDHD has initiated contact investigations and have been assessing potential exposures to determine the next steps.

Officials say all identified close contacts will self-quarantine, stay home, and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

At this time, the community exposure times related to the case are the following:

March 25 th – Casey’s General Store in Neligh, NE at 12:00 PM – low risk

March 25th – Clearwater Market between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM – low risk

March 27th – Clearwater Market at 4:00 PM – low risk

If you feel you have been exposed, NCDHD encourages you to self-monitor your symptoms. If you feel you are ill, call your provider and follow their next steps.