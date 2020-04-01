First COVID-19 death confirmed in Madison County, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- On Wednesday, April 1, Nebraska health officials received confirmation on the first COVID-19 death in Madison County.

According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the death was that of a woman in her 70s who was previously reported as a confirmed case in Madison County. The woman had multiple underlying medical conditions.

ELVPHD says they were in the process of conducting a contact investigation at the time of her death. Officials say all community contacts that were identified have been reached and all of them are self-quarantining.

In addition, ELVPHD says they initiated and completed the contact investigation of Cuming County's first case that was reported on March 31.

They say all identified contacts were called and all are self-quarantining per the department’s recommendations. There were no public points of exposure.

In addition, health officials have confirmed an additional COVID-19 case in Madison County on April 1. This is the county's third case and is a woman in her 70s with multiple underlying medical conditions. Officials say a contact investigation is underway.