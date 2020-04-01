Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, Two are adult females between 18 and 40 years old and one is a middle-aged female between 41 and 60.

Officials say all three individuals are at home recovering.

Siouxland District Health says so far 159 Woodbury County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 152 of them testing negative.

As of April 1, Woodbury County has had 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and three of them have fully recovered.

Data released on April 1 from Siouxland District Health.

