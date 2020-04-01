Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools to begin online graded instruction

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over a week ago, non-public schools in Iowa were given approval by the state to move forward with online learning.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will soon be using a temporary online "distance learning plan" while schools are closed due to COVID-19.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools' "distance learning plan" will go into effect starting Monday, April 6 and for the foreseeable future. The plan will implement deadlines and actual graded instruction.

On Wednesday, students grades pre-k through 12th were able to pick up textbooks and materials from their school.

The students were asked to practice social distancing and only remain as long as necessary to get their things.

Dr. John Flanery, president of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, says the plan will vary from teacher to teacher in terms of how they provide the instruction.

Teachers will have several resources they can use, for example, zoom meetings, seesaw class, and online textbooks.

Dr. Flanery says their main concern is that students won't have access to electronic devices, or the internet at home. But teachers are working diligently with families to ensure all students have the necessary tools to make the plan work.

"Even though it's difficult, and even though like I said we will have some bumps along the way we are just excited to launch it and to see our teachers rise to the occasion and find successes for our students and our families," said Dr. Flanery.

Dr. Flanery says the total distance learning time for elementary students is approximately 2.5 hours per day.

For middle and high school students it is approximately three to four hours per day.