Iowa COVID-19 cases rise to 549, two new deaths reported

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 52 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 549 positive cases.

Health officials are also reporting two additional deaths in Iowa; both were elderly individuals over the age of 81. One was from Polk County and the other was from Washington County.

This puts the total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa at nine. Public health officials report as of April 1, 63 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

So far, there have been a total of 7,304 negative tests in Iowa, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 52 individuals include:

Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

O'Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)

Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

