McGowan: Chamber ‘doing everything we can’ to prevent business closures from COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - "It was two weeks ago, today, that Governor Kim Reynolds declared a public health disaster, and ordered bars and restaurants to close to "dine in" customers," said Breen. "Many have switched to delivery, drive-through and curbside service. When you talk to those restauranteurs, how do they describe the impact of that declaration on their business?" asked Breen.

"Well, it's obviously a very significant impact, Matt," said Chris McGowan, Siouxland Chamber President. "It's important to note that restauranteurs are very grateful to the Siouxland community. I have heard from many of them, and they have been surprised by the volume, and they're appreciative. But, let's be clear. This has had a dramatic impact on their businesses. And, especially those businesses involved in catering because they've lost 100-percent of that business during this time."

Several Facebook pages have cropped up to make it easier for diners to order delivery, drive-through and curbside service from their favorite local eatery." said Breen "Can that sustain these businesses if the governor follows President Trump's extension of "social distancing" through the end of April?" asked Breen.

"It looks at this time that we'll see a continuation of social distancing," said McGowan. "It's hard to fathom, the predict with any accuracy exactly how long we'll be engaged in this. We know it's going to be very difficult for these bars, restaurants and eateries to maintain their level of business for an extended period of time. So, we want to do everything we can to practice "social distancing", minimize the impact, flatten the curve, and then encourage people not only to participate in "take out", but to purchase gift cards. Anyone who purchases gift cards from these businesses-- their favorite service provider, and restaurants-- that makes a big difference right now because that's revenue those institutions can use right now."

The state of Iowa has stepped forward with programs to keep businesses afloat with loans, and aid, until funding comes from Congress and the CARES Act," said Breen. "Will it be enough?" asked Breen. "Or could we see businesses close, and not reopen after the COVID-19 outbreak?"

"We have to accept the reality that that's certainly a possibility," McGowan said. "The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, working with these businesses, and members, are doing everything we can to prevent that from happening. We know we're in for a long, difficult battle against what President Trump calls "an invisible enemy". And I would also remind you, Matt, that in these times of crisis, the Siouxland community is really revealed its extraordinary character to support one another during these difficult times. This is one of those times, and we need to encourage people to support those businesses."