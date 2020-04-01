Mild and pleasant Wednesday before system brings rain and wintry mix to Siouxland

**Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon County in northwest Iowa and Clay, Lincoln and Yankton Counties in southeast South Dakota from 7 PM Thursday through 10 AM Friday**



A wave of light showers is coming to a close in eastern Siouxland and we will be seeing sunshine as we start the day.



More clouds arrive as we move through the day but we will still manage a pleasant afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs near 70.



Things will start to change tonight.



We will stay mild tonight but clouds will be increasing with drizzle possible overnight.



After a low in the upper 40s, we will only gain a few degrees Thursday before the cold front arrives.



That will turn us to more of a steady rain Thursday afternoon with temperatures dropping.



By Thursday evening western Siouxland could be looking at some snow and freezing rain mixing in with the rain and that will push eastward through the night and into Friday morning.



Up to an inch of snow falls by the time the precipitation stops in the middle of the day Friday with a few hundredths of an inch of icing possible, enough to cause some slippery spots on roadways Friday morning.



We stay cloudy and breezy Friday afternoon with highs only in the upper 30s.



Things do warm up and dry out for the rest of the weekend as we return to near 60 Sunday.