Playgrounds closed at Woodbury County Conservation Board Park areas

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Playgrounds at Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks are closed until further notice.

Officials say this includes playgrounds at Browns Lake - Bigelow Park, Snyder Bend Park, Little Sioux Park, Southwood Conservation Area, Fowler Forest Preserve and the Nature Playscape at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Officials say this is in response to COVID-19 exposure concerns. For more information call 712-258-0838.

Additionally, Woodbury County Conservation Board Office facilities and field offices at Little Sioux Park, Snyder Bend Park, Browns Lake, Southwood Conservation Area and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center are closed to the public.

Officials say Woodbury County Park Areas will remain open for public use such as hiking, fishing, bird watching and general recreation. Pressurized water systems, restrooms and facilities are NOT available.

Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park remains open. Trails and roadways remain open.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center building remains closed until further notice. Trails are open. Program and facility updates will be made available on their website.