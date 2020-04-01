Preventing the spread of COVID-19

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus, and people have a lot of questions.

Dr. Mike Kafka is the Medical Director for Quality and Safety at UnityPoint Health -- St Luke's in Sioux City.

Matt Breen: Dr. Kafka, I want to ask you something that the Medical Director of the CDC said to National Public Radio. He said the CDC is considering asking the public to wear makeshift protective face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while saving high quality masks for healthcare workers on the front lines. What do you think of that?

Matt Breen: Short of wearing makeshift masks, what can we do to stop the spread of COVID-19?

Dr. Kafka: The use of masks, I think, will become a thing that they're recommending, in the not too distant future. I think those who will benefit most will be those who may have been infected and have no symptoms, but could potentially expose others. Having a mask to cover their cough would prevent spreading it. Those who do not have it might prevent infection, if they were exposed to someone, who was infected. It's mainly probably to remind people to keep their hands away from their face because the other way you can get the virus, besides being coughed on is to touch surfaces that have been contaminated by someone with COVID-19 by rubbing your eyes or touching your nose or mouth and self-infecting. The main concern is not to use the masks the hospital staff need, while taking care of patients.

Dr. Kafka: Most important thing to remember is maintaining six feet distance from others when you're out in the public. Having a mask on doesn't stop you from needing to maintain that kind of distance. Covering your cough, good cough etiquette. Washing your hands frequently. If you're sick, stay home. Stay away from others and make sure you are cleaning all your surface areas that you share with other people and touch in common and disinfect them frequently.