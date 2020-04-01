Recovering in isolation: People turn to online addiction support groups during COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The global COVID-19 pandemic is placing restrictions on socialization.

That can make it tough on those in recovery if they can't attend in-person support groups.

"So it's kind of like all the regular triggers and factors that contribute, are now like on steroids," Seasons Center For Behavioral Health Substance Abuse Specialist Jan Pingel said.

Pingel said recovery isn't an easy road.

"That new recovery time is very fragile and so these kinds of factors can lead to relapse for people," Pingel said.

Many providers are moving toward tele-health and many 12-step programs and support groups like AA or NA are going online with services like Zoom.

"Now we have to look at those community supports, just in a different way and you know, you can't meet in person with someone now with the restrictions on meetings ," Pingel said. "But, you can certainly continue being that contact through an online source."

But, relapses can happen, especially with added stresses like the COVID-19 crisis.

Pingel said it's important those in recovery surround themselves with a healthy, sober support system.

"We're all here just to help and so even though we are socially distancing ourselves, we don't have to be isolated from each other," Pingel said.

Pingel said it's important to watch for any changes in a person's behavior to know if they have relapsed.

That can include things like changes in behavior, isolation, pulling away from healthy supports, or physical changes.

She said that's when it's time to reach out to them and ask what is going on.

If you need help, or would like to find a virtual meeting happening in your area, you can call "Alcoholics Anonymous" and they can direct you to one.

