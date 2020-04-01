River Flood Warning until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until FRI 9:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Union County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.
* until Friday morning.
* At 08AM Wednesday the stage was 21.74 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
Thursday April 02.
* At stages near 20.5 feet…Agricultural flooding begins on the
South Dakota side of the river.
&&