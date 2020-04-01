 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 4:06 pm
9:53 am Weather Alert

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Union County

The Flood Warning continues for
The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.
* until Friday morning.
* At 08AM Wednesday the stage was 21.74 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
Thursday April 02.
* At stages near 20.5 feet…Agricultural flooding begins on the
South Dakota side of the river.

