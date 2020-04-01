River Flood Warning until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Union County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.

* until Friday morning.

* At 08AM Wednesday the stage was 21.74 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

Thursday April 02.

* At stages near 20.5 feet…Agricultural flooding begins on the

South Dakota side of the river.

&&