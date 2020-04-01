Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in O’Brien County, IA

Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in O’Brien County, IANew
O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed a second case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in O'Brien County, Iowa.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individuals is an adult male between 61 and 80 years of age. He is currently self-isolating at home.
The county's first case was confirmed March 31 and is an adult female between the ages of 41 and 60. She is also self-isolating at home.
O'Brien County Public Health is encouraging all residents to make prevention a priority, which includes:
- Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
- Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
- Avoid close contact with others.
- Stay home when sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched services.
Health officials say about 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience a mild to moderate illness. Regardless, sick Iowans are advised to stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house.
Officials say those sick should stay home and isolate until:
- You have had no fever for at least 72 hours.
- Other symptoms have improved.
- Such your cough or shortness of breath improving.
- At least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
If you think you may need healthcare, call first.