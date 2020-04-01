Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in O’Brien County, IA

O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed a second case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in O'Brien County, Iowa.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individuals is an adult male between 61 and 80 years of age. He is currently self-isolating at home.

The county's first case was confirmed March 31 and is an adult female between the ages of 41 and 60. She is also self-isolating at home.

O'Brien County Public Health is encouraging all residents to make prevention a priority, which includes:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

Avoid close contact with others.

Stay home when sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched services.

Health officials say about 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience a mild to moderate illness. Regardless, sick Iowans are advised to stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house.

Officials say those sick should stay home and isolate until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours.

Other symptoms have improved. Such your cough or shortness of breath improving.

At least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need healthcare, call first.