Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in O’Brien County, IA

O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed a second case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in O'Brien County, Iowa.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individuals is an adult male between 61 and 80 years of age. He is currently self-isolating at home.

The county's first case was confirmed March 31 and is an adult female between the ages of 41 and 60. She is also self-isolating at home.

O'Brien County Public Health is encouraging all residents to make prevention a priority, which includes:

  • Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
  • Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
  • Avoid close contact with others.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched services.

Health officials say about 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience a mild to moderate illness. Regardless, sick Iowans are advised to stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house.

Officials say those sick should stay home and isolate until:

  • You have had no fever for at least 72 hours.
  • Other symptoms have improved.
    • Such your cough or shortness of breath improving.
  • At least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need healthcare, call first.

