Sioux City companies partner up to help hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some Siouxland companies are stepping forward to lend a helping hand as hospital staff worry about running out of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Healthcare workers daily are taking the steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they work, but the demand for personal protective equipment is at an all-time high during the pandemic," said reporter Emily Schrad.

"It feels good to be able to help," said Skip Perley, CEO of Thompson Electric.

Thompson Electric and Rocklin Manufacturing, along with State Steel, are now 3-D printing face shields and ear savers for hospitals.

The face shields are designed to go across the user's forehead, with plastic hanging down to shield the user from coughs and sneezes.

The ear savers prevent the back of the ears from being rubbed raw, during prolonged use of face masks.

"We as a company tried to think, okay what can we do to just offer our help? Use our resources, use our skill and help in some small way for the people that are really tackling this crisis," said Ross Rocklin, president of Rocklin Manufacturing.

Leaders with the companies say anyone who is willing to help can contact them at COVIDSUX@thompsonknows.com.

Leaders with the companies say it takes around 45 minutes for their printer to make two face shields.

For the ear savers, the printer can make one in up to 45 minutes, making around 10-15 per day.

"If there are other companies out there that have 3-D printers and some skill in that area, reach out to us," said Perley.

Perley says he's proud of his company.

"I think that this is another time, that in spite of the fact that our team is working really, really hard to just keep our normal jobs going and meeting the client's needs. They stepped up and volunteered and are working extra time just to be able to help in this way. And I'm just so proud of them for all the work they're doing, continuing to do even today," said Perley.

The nurses receiving the products are grateful.

The companies are being asked to make around 1,500 of each of the products. Leaders say however they will continue to help as long as they are needed.

"It's one small way that we can help. So, we'll keep printing and producing as much as we can. And any other way we can help, we'll do that as a company," said Rocklin.

