Sioux City to close certain park amenities including public playgrounds, restrooms and basketball courts

SIOUX CITY (KTV) -- The city of Sioux City says parks and bike trails will officially remain open for residents to walk their dogs, jog/run, bike.

However, effective Wednesday, April 1 officials say all public playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, skate parks, dog parks, restrooms, shelters, and the Cone Park Lodge will be closed until further notice.

The city says these closures will be in effect to reduce social gatherings of large groups and to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

City staff will restrict access to all public basketball and tennis courts in parks.

Specifically, the Cook Park Basketball Courts and Riverside and Leif Erickson Park Tennis Courts will be locked. Caution tape will be used to restrict access to all playground equipment.

The Bacon Creek Dog Park will be locked and inaccessible. When walking your dog on a trail, officials ask you to follow all safety procedures and remember that any dog must be on a leash at all times.

“We understand these new measures are an inconvenience to families, however, like many communities across the United States we want to keep everyone safe by following the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of this infectious disease,” said Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore.

The Sioux City Parks & Recreation Administration Office and Graceland Cemetery Office are closed to the public until further notice. City staff say they will be still available to assist with services and residents may call the Parks & Recreation Office at 712-279-6126.

“We still want to encourage our residents to take advantage of spending time outside in our city parks. It’s important for everyone to get fresh air, but we are asking people to use good judgement and to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others,” said Mayor Bob Scott.