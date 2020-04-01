Some Siouxlanders struggle to maintain lease agreements, what’s being done to help

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With rent due this week for many Americans for the first time since coronavirus, many renters who cant pay and landlords who are losing rent money are both worried about how they'll make ends meet.

Many people who have been laid off due to COVID-19 are having trouble maintaining lease agreements and paying rent on time.

That's why agents with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland say they've noticed government efforts have mirrored their day-to-day work.

Typically, the CAA assists low-income households with gas bills, energy bills, groceries, and other basic needs.

While they are still helping in those areas, many more people have turned to the Community Action Agency.

Those with the agency say they are doing their best to help people as quickly and efficiently as possible.

"If you're a person that's been recently unemployed, look at your last thirty days of income, we can help you determine when the best time would be for you to apply for this program. We think there's a lot of people out there that have reduced hours or aren't working right now that will be able to take advantage of this," said CAA of Siouxland Executive Director Jean Logan.

Even with or without assistance, officials with the Community Action Agency say tenants should be proactive in reaching out to their landlords early so they can form a plan together.