South Dakota reports additional COVID-19 death, two new cases in Yankton County

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Twenty-one new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were reported in South Dakota Wednesday morning, bringing the state's total to 129.

According to the state's health department, this includes two new cases of COVID-19 in Yankton County.

There has also been one more coronavirus-related death in South Dakota, bringing the state's total to two.

As of April 1, public health officials say 12 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 51 of the state's cases have recovered.

In total, 3903 South Dakotans have tested negative for COVID-19.