Spencer school resource and D.A.R.E. officer reaches out to his school community

Spencer, Iowa (KTIV) -- Through tough times, we have some wonderful people in our communities who are reaching out in their own ways to make us smile. One of those people can be found in Spencer, Iowa.

Officer Daaron Hansen is the School Resource Officer and D.A.R.E. Officer for the Spencer Community School District.

This week, he reached out to students and staff via a three-and-a-half minute segment on the district's Facebook page. He mentions some of the things he missed most during his community's journey through the COVID-19 crisis.

Here is just some of what he had to pass along to some of the people he misses most.

"With everything going on right now, I think it's important to talk about this social distancing. This is something we need to be doing. The virus does not travel on its own. It's something that we carry and pass it on to people. Just remember, we could be having it, not feel the effects and pass it on to someone else, and they could suffer from that," said Officer Daaron Hansen.

After Officer Hansen's more serious message, through a light-hearted approach, he launches into songs such as, All By Myself, I Ran So Far Away, I Think We're Alone Now, and Don't Stand So Close To Me.

You can find his heartwarming performance on the Spencer Community Schools Facebook page. Officer Hansen's talented wife Amy recorded that performance.

Here is a little bit more about him. He is the youngest of seven children and grew up in Ruthven, Iowa, just east of Spencer.

It is obvious how much he misses his school community.