State: Buffalo County man 4th Nebraskan to die of COVID-19

The state says a Buffalo County man has died of COVID-19 -- the fourth confirmed coronavirus death of a Nebraska resident.

State health officials said Tuesday night that the man was in his 90s. Officials also reported that the total number of confirmed Nebraska cases had risen to 210. More than 3,000 people have tested negative.

On Tuesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts loosened restrictions on hospitals and other health care facilities so that they can respond to a possible surge in patients suffering from COVID-19.

Ricketts also imposed tougher social distancing rules on Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.