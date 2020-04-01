WATCH LIVE: Gov. Noem to provide update on COVID-19 in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

To watch the news conference, click here.

South Dakota health officials report one more person has died after contracting the coronavirus and 21 more people have tested positive. The family of Mari Hofer say that she died suddenly on Saturday. She was 51 years old.

Her husband, Quint Hofer, told The Associated Press he received the positive results of a COVID-19 test on Tuesday. Her death is the second death from the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The first was a man in his 60s who died March 9. Health officials report 129 people have tested positive in the state and 51 have recovered.