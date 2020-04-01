WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds provides update on COVID-19 in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday morning, Iowa public health officials said COVID-19 cases have increased by 52, raising the total statewide to 549.

Two more deaths were reported as well. They were both over age 81. One lived in Washington County and the other in Polk County. Nine people in Iowa have died.

The virus is now present in 60 of Iowa's 99 counties. Washington County, with a population of about 22,000 people, increased by nine cases and now has 34 people testing positive for the virus and two deaths.

State health officials say 63 people are hospitalized in Iowa.