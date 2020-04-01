Wearing masks during COVID-19: Dr. Mike Kafka discusses the benefits of wearing a mask during the pandemic

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding coronavirus, and people have a lot of questions.

Doctor Mike Kafka is the Medical Director for Quality and Safety at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's in Sioux City.

Dr. Kafka had an interview with KTIV's Matt Breen to discuss how masks may be used as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Matt Breen: Dr. Kafka, I want to ask you about something the director of the CDC said to National Public Radio. He said the CDC is considering advising the public to wear makeshift protective face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while saving high-quality masks for the healthcare workers on the front lines. What do you think of that?

Dr. Kafka: The use of masks in the general public I think will become a thing that they'll end up recommending probably in the not too distant future. The people that really benefit from the mask are those that may have been infected and have no symptoms but could potentially expose others. So having a mask to cover their mouth when they cough would prevent spreading it to others.

For those who do not have [COVID-19], it might provide some additional protection if they were exposed to someone who was infected. It's mainly, I think, probably a reminder for people to keep their hands from their face. Because the other way you can get the virus, besides getting coughed on, is to touch a surface that's been contaminated by someone with COVID-19 and then rubbing your eyes, nose or mouth and becoming infected.

Matt: Do you think psychologically it would help members of the general public to have something covering their face.

Dr. Kafka: I think so. I think there is a great deal of concern due to how easily this can spread. I think eventually we will get a recommendation from the CDC to do that.

But again, the main concern is to not to use the actual surgical masks and procedural masks the hospital folks need while taking care of these patients.

Matt: Short of wearing a makeshift mask on your face, remind us of the simple steps we can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The most important is to maintain a six-foot distance from others when you're out in the public. Having a mask on doesn't stop you from needing to maintain that distance.

Covering your cough, good cough etiquette. Washing your hands frequently. If you're sick stay home, stay away from others and make sure you are cleaning all the surface areas you are sharing with other people.