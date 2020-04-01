Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Lyon County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM

CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Rain transitioning to freezing rain Thursday night.

Freezing rain is expected to transition to snow early Friday

morning. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice

accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,

northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Thursday to 10 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&