Boy accused of murder in Mapleton wants case moved to juvenile court

MAPLETON, Iowa (KTIV) - A 17-year-old boy accused of killing a 16-year-old in Mapleton, Iowa back in January 2020 is seeking prosecution as a juvenile.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 17-year-old Jay Lee Neubaum was arrested in March in Whiting, Iowa on one count of first-degree murder.

Monona County court records say the boy's attorney filed a motion Wednesday to transfer the case to juvenile court.

Law enforcement officials said on January 31, the Mapleton Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of South 5th Street in Mapleton.

Police say they found a deceased male inside a detached garage of a local residence.

He was later identified as 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins.

Three other juvenile males were allegedly at the residence at the time of the shooting.

A hearing on the request is scheduled for June 1.