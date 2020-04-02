Cold front drops temperatures, brings rain and wintry mix through Friday morning

**Winter Weather Advisory for Knox, Antelope and Holt County through Friday AM**

**Winter Weather Advisory from Highway 81 to Highway 59 (including Sioux City) this afternoon through Friday AM**

**Winter Weather Advisory along and east of Highway 59 this evening through midday Friday**



A cold front is making its way through the area this morning.



Ahead of the front, temperatures are sitting in the 50s with cloudy skies and some drizzle.



Behind it, temperatures have plummeted into the 20s and 30s with winds picking up out of the northwest.



The morning hours will mainly see cloud cover with drizzle possible before rain becomes more widespread in the afternoon.



Temperatures will steady for a few hours as the front passes then drop through the afternoon.



Rain becomes more widespread in the afternoon with freezing rain and sleet mixing in the west where temperatures will be coldest.



The wintry mix sets in further east in the evening and carries through the night.



Warm ground temperatures will help to melt some of the frozen precipitation as it falls but some slippery spots for travel should still be expected in western Siouxland tonight and in the rest of the area Friday morning.



Precipitation will end by late morning Friday and we will see mostly cloudy and breezy conditions for the rest of our Friday.



Temperatures will jump over the weekend with dry weather and we stay much more mild with quieter conditions into next week with the only wet weather possible Sunday night into Monday.