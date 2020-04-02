Costco to limit no more than two shoppers at a time per membership, changes hours

(KTIV) -- Costco is announcing changes shoppers will need to be aware of starting this Friday.



Starting Friday, April 3, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.



Costco says the temporary change is for safety and the safety of their employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts.



Costco warehouses will be changing their hours for safety reasons during the coronavirus outbreaks. Shoppers can check the operating hours at a Costco near them.

The stores will be open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments, the company said in its statement. The pharmacy will be open, but the food court will be closed during those hours.

Costco also implemented limits on certain items.

