Iowa COVID-19 cases rise to 614, two new deaths reported

DES MOINES (KTIV) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 66 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 614 positive cases.

According to IDPH, two additional deaths were reported; they were two older adults from Linn County in eastern Iowa. Officials say both were between the ages of 61 and 80. Iowa has now had 11 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

Officials say there have been a total of 8,054 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to the IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 66 new cases include:

Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Gov. Reynolds will hold a news conference Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to update the state on COVID-19.

KTIV will be streaming it on KTIV.com and Facebook. It will also be aired live on channel 4.1.

