Menards no longer allowing children under 16 years old, pets inside the store

(KTIV) -- Menards continues to modify its policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced that it is no longer allowing anyone under the age of 16 inside their stores.

On the Menards website, the company said anyone who looks younger than 16 will be asked to show their ID.

Menards also announced that pets are no longer allowed inside stores, but said service dogs will still be allowed inside.

This is the latest change in policy as the store has already changed its store hours. On the company's website, it says Menards store hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

