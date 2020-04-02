Nebraska governor directs schools to close through May 31, high school spring sports and activities canceled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Officials have announced that there will be no high school spring sports in Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Activities Association announced Thursday that all activities, including district and state competitions, have been canceled for the school year starting

NSAA officials say this is in response to Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts' new Directed Health Measure he issued on April 1. Under this new health measure school statewide are directed to operate without students in their buildings through May 31.

The measure also includes extracurricular activities.

The affected sports include track and field, baseball, soccer, boys golf and girls tennis.

Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri are among the states that have left the door open for shortened spring seasons. Iowa runs its baseball and softball seasons during the summer.

South Dakota, in fact, remains committed to finishing its state basketball tournament, at the moment, at least.

Click here for the latest news and information on the COVID-19 coronavirus.