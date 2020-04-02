River Flood Warning until SAT 3:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until SAT 3:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Plymouth County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.
* until late Friday night.
* At 09AM Thursday the stage was 21.03 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
Friday April 03.
* At stages near 20.5 feet…Agricultural flooding begins on the
South Dakota side of the river.
