River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* until late Saturday night.

* At 09AM Thursday the stage was 12.39 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will fall below flood stage by Saturday April 04.

* At stages near 12.0 feet…Minor flooding of low lying agricultural

lands begins.

