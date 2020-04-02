River Flood Warning until SAT 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.

* until late Friday night.

* At 09AM Thursday the stage was 21.03 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

Friday April 03.

* At stages near 20.5 feet…Agricultural flooding begins on the

South Dakota side of the river.

