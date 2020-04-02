South Dakota cases rise to 165, two new cases in Union County and Yankton County

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota public health officials have confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This brings the total number of positive cases in South Dakota to 165. So far, 57 of those cases have recovered, officials say.

This includes two new cases in Union and Yankton County, bringing their total cases to three and ten respectively.

Minnehaha County has the most cases with 54.

Currently, health officials say 17 people had to hospitalized due to the virus and there have been two deaths in the state.

Infectious disease experts say that while the coronavirus spreads fast in cities, rural communities are also vulnerable because of strong family ties.

Caterina Scoglio, a professor at Kansas State University, says families often rely on each other for help when someone is sick. But during the coronavirus pandemic, that can spread the disease.

One South Dakota family saw that happen firsthand: Lawmaker Bob Glanzer became one of the first people in the state to pick up the coronavirus from an unknown source. The virus spread quickly through his extended family, resulting in multiple infections and the death of his niece.

