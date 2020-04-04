Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 announced

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) - The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020 was announced. Three Siouxlanders are in this years class, which will be inducted on October 4th at Lincoln East High School in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Jeff Bellar, the head football coach at Norfolk Catholic is in this years class. He is Nebraska's all-time leader with 363 victories. Bellar's 38 year coaching career includes nine state championships and five runner-up finishes.

In the player category is Steve Erwin from Laurel, Nebraska. He was an all-state selection in football and basketball. He played quarterback for the Laurel team that won the 1970 mythical state championship. In basketball, Erwin scored 1,427 points at Laurel and went on to play at the University of Nebraska.

Also from Norfolk is Steve Farlee who has officiated more than 3,000 basketball games over a 43 year period. He also refereed football and umpired high school and American Legion baseball games for more than 25 years. His officiating resume includes NAIA and NCAA games in all three sports.