SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An apartment fire was reported around 7:30 Saturday evening.

The top floor of an apartment building on the 300 block of 21st street was on fire when first responders arrived.

Firefighters say when they got to the apartment where the fire had started, the door was lock and the occupant was away at the time.

There were no injuries reported and the damage was contained to just the one apartment.

The cause is under investigation.