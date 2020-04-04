South Dakota COVID-19 Cases at 212; 76 have recovered
PIERRE, Sd. (KTIV)-- On Saturday new numbers show that 212 positive cases of COVID-19 had been detected in South Dakota.
Out of that number 19 have had to be hospitalized, 76 have recovered and there have been 2 deaths.
Below are the numbers they released showing the total positive cases for each county and also the number who have recovered.
|County
|Total Positive Cases
|# Recovered
|Aurora
|1
|1
|Beadle
|21
|18
|Bon Homme
|1
|1
|Brookings
|3
|2
|Brown
|9
|5
|Charles Mix
|2
|1
|Clark
|1
|1
|Clay
|3
|2
|Codington
|9
|3
|Davison
|3
|2
|Deuel
|1
|0
|Fall River
|1
|1
|Faulk
|1
|1
|Hamlin
|1
|0
|Hughes
|3
|2
|Hutchinson
|2
|2
|Lake
|1
|0
|Lawrence
|9
|4
|Lincoln
|21
|4
|Lyman
|1
|1
|Marshall
|1
|1
|McCook
|2
|1
|Meade
|1
|1
|Minnehaha
|81
|15
|Pennington
|6
|1
|Roberts
|4
|0
|Spink
|2
|0
|Todd
|1
|0
|Turner
|3
|1
|Union
|3
|1
|Yankton
|14
|4