South Dakota COVID-19 Cases at 212; 76 have recovered

1:51 pm Coronavirus, News, South Dakota News, Top Stories

PIERRE, Sd. (KTIV)-- On Saturday new numbers show that 212 positive cases of COVID-19 had been detected in South Dakota.

Out of that number 19 have had to be hospitalized, 76 have recovered and there have been 2 deaths.

Below are the numbers they released showing the total positive cases for each county and also the number who have recovered.

CountyTotal Positive Cases# Recovered
Aurora11
Beadle2118
Bon Homme11
Brookings32
Brown95
Charles Mix21
Clark11
Clay32
Codington93
Davison32
Deuel10
Fall River11
Faulk11
Hamlin10
Hughes32
Hutchinson22
Lake10
Lawrence94
Lincoln214
Lyman11
Marshall11
McCook21
Meade11
Minnehaha8115
Pennington61
Roberts40
Spink20
Todd10
Turner31
Union31
Yankton144

Keith W. Bliven

KTIV News Director

