USD instructor adjusts to online classes due to COVID-19 pandemic

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -- Students around the U.S. have been adjusting to online learning, as many colleges and universities have closed campuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The campus of the University of South Dakota would normally be a hub for USD students this time of year. Now with classes all online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most students are back home," said reporter Emily Schrad. "While many lecture classes could continue with some sense of normalcy, Todd Mechling, instructor at USD had to find a way to continue his classes without many of the tools he uses throughout the semester."

"We're going to work this out and do the best we can," said Todd Mechling, instructor at the University of South Dakota.

Mechling is currently instructing a Video Production and Directing classes.

"How am I going to do that? It's a little different when you've got a lecture class and you can sit and record Zoom lectures, or however you want to do it on an online form because that's kind of the way you run the class," said Mechling. "Well, I rarely ever lecture. You know, we would go into class once projects started coming in. And we'd critique those projects. And that's how you would learn. I've always thought that's a great tool."

Both classes utilize university equipment such as cameras, editing software, and audio booths.

"The problem comes with the hands-on. The Video Production students. We had just finished learning how to use the cameras and started getting their feet wet with editing. And then all of the sudden, boom, it's all gone," said Mechling.

Mechling says his courses have always been different than the typical college class

"What I'm going to do is have them document this moment in time. Basically, do a profile like was always their final project in video. But it was always a profile on some other person, place or thing. Well, now it's going to be a profile of them. And where they are, what they're doing, what they think of this," said Mechling.

Mechling will be encouraging his Video Production students to Advanced Field Production when classes resume if they want to continue learning about video to catch up what they missed this semester.