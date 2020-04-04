Warmer temperatures continue through the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a cool day yesterday, but we managed to warm up and get some pretty nice weather for our Saturday.

The skies were sunny and the high was near 50.

We will continue to see this pleasant spring weather through our weekend.

Tonight the low drops down to the upper 20s.

Sunday will get even warmer, with a high in the upper 50s, and those sunny skies continue.

It’s a great weekend to enjoy some outdoor time.

Sunday night could see some nighttime light showers.

The early part of Monday has a small chance of starting with some isolated thunderstorms, at this point none are expected to be severe.

The rest of the day will be on the cloudier side, with cloud decreasing through the night.

The high for Monday will be near 70.

Tuesday will be another sunny day, with a high in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 60s.

The end of the week gets a bit cooler.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 50s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the mid 50s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 50s.