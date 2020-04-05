2020 Tulip Festival canceled due to COVID-19

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A festival staple in Orange City, Iowa, is being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the Tulip Festival have announced they are canceling the event for this year.

It was scheduled to run from May 14-16.

Officials say the decision came with heavy hearts but was done for the health and safety of the community.

Meanwhile, the Night Show production of Cinderella that was supposed to be held during the festival is being postponed until June 1.

2021 will be the 80th anniversary of the Orange City Tulip Festival.